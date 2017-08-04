Blind 101-year-old veteran takes to skies in glider

Helen Gray from Edinburgh enjoyed her second flight in the unpowered aircraft.

Helen Gray: Described as an inspiration. Contributed/ STV

A blind Second World War veteran has taken to the skies in a glider.

Helen Gray, 101, served with the Women's Auxiliary Air Force during the war.

Mrs Gray, from Edinburgh, was able to experience gliding with the help of Scottish War Blinded.

The charity, which helps blinded veterans rediscover their confidence, organised the flight at the Scottish Gliding Centre near Kinross with the help of local group Walking on Air.

On Friday, she had her second experience in the aircraft after going gliding for her centenary last year.

While not in control of the aircraft, she was able to feel the controls move through the joystick.

After landing, she said the experience was "lovely."

Hannah Mitchell, of Scottish War Blinded, said: "We enable people who have lost their sight to regain their confidence.

"I think for people like Helen, taking a flight at the age of 101 is pretty inspirational."

She added: "A lot of women might see a veteran's charity as for men only, but we're very aware that a huge number of women served, particularly in World War Two."