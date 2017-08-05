Boy, 15, bottled during 'brutal' attack by teenage gang

The youth was repeatedly kicked during the assault on Buckie Road in Mayfield.

A 15-year-old boy was hit in the face with a bottle in a "brutal" attack by a gang of teenagers.

The youth was repeatedly kicked during the attack on Buckie Road in Mayfield, Midlothian, on Friday night.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a serious facial injury, which will need further treatment.

Detective constable Lynn Myles said: "This was a brutal and frightening attack, which has left a 15-year-old with significant injuries.

"We are eager to trace the youths responsible for this incident, particularly the male who used a bottle as part of the assault.

"I would ask anyone who saw this incident, or recognises the description of the suspect, to contact us as soon as possible.

"I would especially appeal anyone who may have filmed this incident on a mobile device to get in touch with us and let us see this evidence."

Police want to trace a boy, believed to be aged between 15 and 16 years old who, who they described as their "main suspect".

He is around 5ft 10in tall and was wearing a dark hooded top at the time of the attack.