Body found at home of man missing for nearly a month

Arnold Mouat: Missing for a month. Police Scotland

A body has been found at the home of a man reported missing almost a month ago.

Arnold Mouat was last seen his house on Panbrae Road in Bo'ness on Friday, July 7.

Human remains were discovered at the same property at around 2.45pm on Saturday.

They have not been formally identified but Police Scotland is no longer treating Mr Mouat as missing.

The case has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

The watchdog's inquiry will focus on the handling of the search for Mr Mouat, it is understood, whose death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Superintendent Martin Fotheringham said: "This is a tragic set of circumstances and our thoughts and sympathies are with the Mouat family as they come to terms with their loss.

"Following a review of our response to this incident, Police Scotland has referred this matter to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

"We will provide them with all the necessary assistance and support they require during their investigation."

A Pirc spokeswoman said: "We are conducting an investigation into the response from Police Scotland to the missing person investigation for Arnold Mouat following a referral from Police Scotland.

"This investigation is in the very early stages and a report will be sent to the chief constable in due course."