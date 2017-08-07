Man charged with murder following death of young woman

The 22-year-old suffered fatal injuries in the incident on Sunday morning in Peebles.

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a 22-year-old woman in Peebles.

The incident happened around 11.20am on Sunday when the young woman suffered fatal injuries at an address in the Borders town.

She was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment but died at around 7pm.

The 26-year-old man was detained at a car park near to Tesco in Peebles. He has also been charged with two further assaults and breach of the peace.

He will appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the Cuddyside area of the town on Sunday and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective inspector Paul Batten of Galashiels CID said: "This is a tragic incident which has ended in the loss of a young life.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the young woman's family and they currently being supported by specially trained officers.

"We are keen to speak to anyone with information that can assist our enquiries.

"I would ask anyone who was in the vicinity of Cuddyside in Peebles on the morning of Sunday, August 6, and saw anything that will aid our investigation to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Those with information can contact officers at Galashiels CID on 101, quoting incident number 1871 of August 6, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.