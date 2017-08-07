Woman sexually assaulted next to park in Fife town

The attack took place near Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline in the early hours of Sunday.

Investigation: Area was cordoned off. Google 2017

A woman has been sexually assaulted in Fife.

The attack took place near the junction of Moodie Street and Netherton Broad Street near Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline in the early hours of Sunday.



Police had cordoned off a large area of trees and grass near the junction.

Officers have urged anyone with information to speak to them.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Fife are investigating a serious sexual assault which happened during the early hours on Sunday, August 6, in the Netherton Broad Street/Moodie Street area of Dunfermline.

"Officers are providing specialist support to the female victim.

"Enquiries are at an early stage and anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1074 of Sunday, August 6 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."