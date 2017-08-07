Man fighting for his life after 'attempted murder'

Three males arrested in connection with incident on Ladeside Crescent, Stenhousemuir.

Ladeside Crescent: A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital. Google 2017

A man is in a critical condition after an alleged attempted murder.

Emergency services were called to Ladeside Crescent in Stenhousemuir following reports of an altercation.

Three males, aged 17, 19 and 20, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They are expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

The man, 38, was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert, with serious head injuries before being transferred to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.

Detective inspector Michelle Findlay said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in Ladeside Crescent at around 10.15pm on Friday and witnessed this incident.

"I would ask anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible, either via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers."