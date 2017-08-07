Dog walker seriously injured in 'stabbing' near school
The alleged knife attack happened near Rattray Primary School in Blairgowrie.
A dog walker was seriously injured in an alleged stabbing near a school.
The alleged knife attack happened near Rattray Primary School in Blairgowrie.
A 53-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries which were not life-threatening.
A man, 20, has been arrested in connection with the alleged attack, which happened at 11pm on Saturday.
Officers with metal detectors cordoned off an area of grass near the school while investigations were carried out.