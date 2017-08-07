Man suffers life-changing injuries in blast outside home

The 20-year-old was handling combustible materials at the time in Pittenweem, Fife.

A man has suffered life-changing injuries in an explosion.

The incident, involving a 20-year-old, happened at an outbuilding at a house on Milton Road in Pittenweem, Fife.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the explosion at 7.30pm on Thursday.

It is understood an item related to pest control exploded when the man was handling it.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in north east Fife are investigating after a man suffered serious injuries when he was handling combustible materials at an address in Pittenweem on Thursday.

"A 20-year-old local man was found to be suffering from life-changing injuries and was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances but the incident appears to be non-suspicious at this time. At no time was there a threat to the wider public."