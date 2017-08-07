Schoolgirl locked up over acid attack on fellow pupil
Emily Bowen poured acid into a viola case used by another teenager in East Lothian.
A teenage schoolgirl has been locked up over an acid attack on another pupil.
Emily Bowen, 18, poured acid in a viola case owned by another pupil at a school in Haddington, East Lothian.
The victim was burned when she took the case down from a shelf at the school in September 2016.
On Friday, Bowen was sentenced to 21 months detention in a young offenders institute when the case called at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
She had earlier admitted a charge of culpable and reckless conduct.
Bowen was further given a non-harassment order which bars her from contacting the victim.