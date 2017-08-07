Woman who died after being found injured in house named

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murdering Alexandra Stuart in Peebles.

Alexandra Stuart: Died from her injuries in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

A woman who died after being found injured in a house in the Borders has been named by police.

Alexandra Stuart was found in Cuddyside, Peebles, at about 11.20am on Sunday following reports of an assault.

The 22-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where she died later on Sunday.

A 26-year-old man, who was arrested at a car park near a Tesco in the town, has appeared in court in connection with her death.

Nicholas Rogers was charged with murder and assault when he appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

He was further charged under the Police and Fire Reform (Scotland) Act 2012.

Rogers did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

Detective inspector Stevie Bertram, of Galashiels CID, said: "Our thoughts very much remain with Alex's loved ones, who have respectfully requested privacy at this incredibly difficult time.

"We're not currently looking for anyone else in connection with Alex's death.

"However, our enquiries continue and we'd urge anyone who may have information relevant to this investigation to get in touch."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Galashiels CID via 101, quoting incident number 1871 of August 6, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.