Car fire on Edinburgh city bypass causes huge tailbacks

The blaze happened on the busy route heading eastbound at Dreghorn on Tuesday.

Edinburgh: Crews extinguished the car fire on the city bypass. Traffic Scotland

A car fire is causing huge delays on the Edinburgh city bypass.

The blaze happened at 9.40am on Tuesday on the busy route heading eastbound at Dreghorn.

Crews have extinguished the fire but commuters are facing long tailbacks in the area.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The fire was at Dreghorn services.

"It was on the hard shoulder. We extinguished the fire."