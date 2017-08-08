Drug dealer stored cocaine worth £440,000 in his flat

Calum Morrison was caught out when police raided his home in Cowdenbeath, Fife.

Court: Morrison jailed for five years (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A drug dealer was caught with high-purity cocaine worth up to £440,000 on the streets.

Calum Morrison, 39, was jailed for five years at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Police raided Morrison's home on Union Street in Cowdenbeath, Fife, in November last year after getting a tip-off about drugs being stored in the flat.

A total of 1.1kg of cocaine was found along with 1.3kg of the adulterant commonly used to bulk out the drug.

Along with the drugs and cutting agent, police also found digital scales, paper with numbers thought to be a tick list, spoons, a knife, mixing bowl and a hand blender with traces of powder.

Morrison admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug between November 3 and 10 last year during an earlier court appearance last month.

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin said Morrison was in debt at the time after he had taken a loan from "a non-legitimate source".

"He accepts that he allowed himself to be persuaded to become involved in this particular enterprise," said Mr Martin.

"He regrets his involvement and has accepted his guilt at an early stage."

Judge Robert Weir QC said Morrison would have faced a jail term of seven and a half years but for his early guilty plea.

He told him: "The quantity of drugs involved in this case is, on any view, significant.

"You were actively involved in the purchase and adulteration of cocaine for onward supply."