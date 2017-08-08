Tributes to netball player after man charged with murder

Peebles Netball Hotshots say their 'hearts are broken' after Alex Stuart's death.

Alex Stuart: Man charged with murdering 22-year-old postwoman.

A woman who died after an alleged murder in a flat has been described by her netball team as one of the "bravest and funniest" people they knew.

Alex Stuart was found injured in Cuddyside, Peebles, following reports of an assault.

The 22-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where she died, sparking a murder inquiry.

Nicholas Rogers, who was arrested at a car park near a Tesco in the town, appeared in court charged with murder and assault on Monday.

He was further charged under the Police and Fire Reform (Scotland) Act 2012.

Rogers made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Selkirk Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.

Tributes have been paid to the Royal Mail postwoman, who played for Peebles Netball Hotshots team.

In a statement, her teammates said: "The Hotshots lost one of our own (on Sunday) and our hearts are broken.

"Alex was one of the bravest, funniest, wildest persons we had the honour of knowing and calling our friend.

"A lifelong friend with many of the girls on the team, she joined the Hotshots last year and threw herself into the game."

They added: "Wee Al was there for all of us, whether it was putting her body on the line during matches or supporting us from the bench, she was a team member through and through.

"We will miss her laugh, her enthusiasm and her friendship."

Cuddyside: Nicholas Rogers appeared in court charged with murder and assault on Monday. Google 2017

Friends also paid tribute to Ms Stuart, with one friend saying in a social media post: "Such a loss, she was a wee firecracker, she brightened up the world with her smile."

Another friend described her as being the "life and soul of the party".

They said: "Still can't believe this is real. You were the life and sole of the party.

"Never a dull moment with you about. You will be missed by so many."

Another post read: "Words cannot describe the thoughts and feelings I'm am getting.

"My thoughts are with your family ail. The times we had together were amazing and I will never forget a second of them.

"Your cheeky we smile to your quality patter, sleep tight beautiful."