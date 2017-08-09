Aerial fitter died after being blown off 30ft ladder

Stuart Whitehead suffered a fatal head injury in the fall outside a house in August 2016.

Edinburgh: Stuart Whitehead died in hospital after fall (file pic). Katielee Arrowsmith/Deadline News

An aerial fitter died after he was blown off his ladder and fell 30ft to the ground.

Stuart Whitehead suffered a fatal head injury in the fall outside a house in Musselburgh in August 3.

He was taken to hospital in Edinburgh, where he died eight days after the accident.

A fatal accident inquiry found the 68-year-old's death could have been avoided if his ladder had been held by another person or fixed to the ground.

Self-employed Mr Whitehead worked alone.

Sheriff Ross, who oversaw the FAI in Edinburgh, said he could not identify any changes which could be imposed on workers like Mr Whitehead.

He concluded: "To enforce any further precautions would pose significant practical or economic difficulties.

"It appears to be an intractable problem. I can identify that tying or footing the ladder would have prevented the accident. I would accordingly recommend these work practices.

"Whether such practices ought to be demanded of sole traders working on third-party premises is a question which may have considerable economic and social consequences, and is properly beyond the remit of this inquiry."