Man stabbed friend to death after drinking session

Bertie Hall killed Terry Miller in a 'vicious attack' in Whitburn on December 27.

Killer: Hall stabbed Terry Miller in the neck.

A man has been found guilty of killing his drinking companion in a "vicious attack" over the festive period.

Bertie Hall stabbed Terry Miller in the neck at a house in Whitburn, West Lothian on December 27.

Mr Miller, 30, died at the scene and Hall was arrested shortly afterwards.

The pair had been drinking together before the attack on Main Street in the town.

On Wednesday, a jury at Livingston High Court found the 49-year-old guilty of culpable homicide on a majority verdict.

Hall had originally been charged with murder but claimed he had been acting in self-defence.

Detective inspector Stuart Wilson, from the major investigation team, said: "What started out as two associates enjoying a drink together over the festive period resulted in a vicious attack on Terry Miller by Bertie Hall.

"Officers quickly responded to the property and Hall was thereafter detained and subsequently charged with murder."

He continued: "This incident left the local community deeply shocked, particularly given the time of year, and in the wake of the attack local officers carried out high-visibility patrols to engage with the public and offer reassurance.

"At this time, I would like to thank the family of Terry Miller for their assistance and support during our investigation and it is my hope that they can now begin to move on with their lives."