Police officers 'assaulted' during train station arrest

A man is alleged to have resisted arrest and attacked two officers in Edinburgh.

Haymarket: A 24-year-old man was arrested at station over alleged offences. Google 2017

Two transport police officers were allegedly assaulted while arresting a man at a train station.

The incident happened at Edinburgh's Haymarket Station at 11am on Tuesday.

A 24-year-old man is alleged to have resisted arrest and attacked two officers before a member of the public intervened.

He was also arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated threatening and abusive behaviour.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to the member of the public, who left without giving his details."

He added: "Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken to them."