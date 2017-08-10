  • STV
Homeless village's two-bedroom 'Nesthouse' revealed

The prototype has been set up in St Andrew Square in Edinburgh for people to view.

'Nesthouse': The house has a wood-burning fire.
The prototype of a "Nesthouse" to be used in a new village for homeless people in Edinburgh has been revealed.

Work has begun on the 1.5-acre Social Bite village in Granton and it is expected to be up and running before Christmas.

Organisers say it aims to provide an alternative for those struggling with homelessness.

On Thursday, the prototype version of the insulated home was set up in St Andrew Square.

The house, which has two bedrooms and a wood-burning fire, will be open during the Edinburgh festival for members of the public to view.

Social Bite, a social enterprise which runs a chain of sandwich shops, is setting up the village in partnership with the charity Cyrenians.

A-list celebrities such as George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio have travelled to Scotland to visit Josh Littlejohn's Social Bite chain, which enables customers to pay for food and drinks for vulnerable people.

In December, cycling hero Sir Chris Hoy was among 300 influential people who slept outside in the centre of Edinburgh to raise £500,000 towards the new village.

Once the Granton village has been completed, around 20 people will be housed in ten eco-friendly homes for around a year at a time as they aim to reintegrate into society.

Social Bite founder Josh Littlejohn said: "I love days like this where a little vision starts to become more real.

"It's the first time I've seen the house today, it just arrived this morning.

"I'm really excitied to drive the project forward from here."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.