Prince Charles to be guest of honour at Edinburgh Tattoo

The Duke of Rothesay will attend the event for the first time with son Prince William.

Tattoo: Event will celebrate Year of the Aircraft Carrier (file pic). Domhnall Dodds

Prince Charles and Prince William are to attend the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle.

The Duke of Rothesay will be the guest of honour at the Tattoo, which this year has the dual theme of the Year of the Aircraft Carrier to mark the launch of HMS Prince of Wales.

In addition to attending the Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle, the princes will view a short pre-Tattoo performance on the forecourt at Holyrood Palace.

This will be the first time their Royal Highnesses have attended the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The Royals will be treated to a Star Wars motorcycle display, the centenary of the Great Arab Revolt will be marked with the Jordanian Royal Guard, Band and Drill Team to perform and the Nepal Army Band will celebrate their homeland and links with the UK with a snow-covered recreation of Mount Everest.

The Tattoo, now in its 66th year, will also mark the Queen's 90th birthday and the centenary of the Battle of Jutland, the biggest sea battle of the First World War.