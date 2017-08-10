Bomb squad called out as woman found dead in house

An explosive device, thought to be a 'flashbang', was found at the property in Edinburgh.

Elgin Street: Death being treated as unexplained. Google 2017

A bomb disposal squad was called out after a woman was found dead at a house in Edinburgh.

An explosive device, thought to be a "flashbang" pyrotechnic, was found at a property in Elgin Street in Leith after officers were called there shortly before 1pm on Thursday.

An investigation into the 51-year-old woman's death is under way. It is being treated as unexplained.

The device was made safe but a controlled explosion was not carried out.

Paramedics were also called to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the death of a 51-year-old woman at an address in Elgin Street.

"The incident was reported to police around 12.51pm on Thursday, August 10.

"When in attendance officers discovered an explosive device within the property. The Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) attended and the device was recovered from the property."

She added: "Enquiries into the death are ongoing. The death is currently being treated as unexplained, however, the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 12.26pm today to attend an address on Elgin Street in Edinburgh.

"We dispatched two crews and the first unit arrived on scene within two minutes."