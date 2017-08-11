  • STV
Man who stabbed drug dealer to death over £10 jailed

William Paterson killed James Beveridge after a row over Valium tablets.

Court: Paterson was jailed for 12 years.
Court: Paterson was jailed for 12 years. Kingdom News Agency

A man who killed his drug dealer in a brutal attack "over a tenner" has been jailed for 12 years.

William Paterson, 46, repeatedly stabbed James Beveridge, 41, on the head, neck and body during a vicious attack in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on October 15, 2016.

The fatal blow cut through the main vein and artery in Mr Beveridge's neck.

On Friday, judge Lord Armstrong told Paterson he would have jailed him for 14 years but for his guilty plea.

The judge told Paterson: "You have shown remorse and accepted responsibility for your actions.

"Mr Beveridge himself was far from blameless and you were being attacked when you stabbed him.

"However, there are no circumstances that can justify taking the life of another. You went to meet your victim already armed with a knife."

The court heard Paterson had fallen out with Mr Beveridge because he had refused to sell him drugs on credit.

Police also suspected Paterson wanted a refund for "dud" Valium tablets he had bought from Mr Beveridge.

'You're going down for murder all over a tenner.'
Victim James Beveridge to killer William Paterson

The two men met up in Farne Court after exchanging text messages.

Prosecutor Ashley Edwards QC said fatally injured Mr Beveridge told Paterson: "You're going down for murder all over a tenner."

Paterson, from Kirkcaldy, was originally charged with murder but his plea of guilty to a reduced charge of culpable homicide was accepted by the Crown.

Ms Edwards said: "Mr Beveridge was a known supplier of Valium tablets, albeit at a relatively low level.

"It would seem likely from the tone and content of these text messages between the two that the accused was seeking to purchase drugs, probably Valium tablets, on tick.

"Mr Beveridge refused and they arranged to meet."

Seconds before the confrontation Mr Beveridge was handed a knuckleduster by a friend.

After exchanging a few words, Mr Beveridge struck the accused on the head repeatedly with the knuckleduster.

Paterson then pulled out a knife he had concealed in his sleeve and stabbed Mr Beveridge, who died in hospital the next day from his injuries.

When Paterson was arrested he told police the attack was "over a tenner".

Solicitor advocate Ian Paterson, defending, said: "This is obviously a tragic case for the family of the deceased.

"Mr Paterson is a man who is remorseful for his actions. When he gets out of prison he intends to leave the Fife area."

Paterson showed no emotion as he was led away to begin his sentence.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.