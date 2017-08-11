Teenager sexually assaulted after accepting lift home

The 19-year-old stopped a vehicle she thought was a taxi near Calton Hill in Edinburgh.

Regent Road: Police appeal over attack in Edinburgh. CC by Graham Robson

A teenager was sexually assaulted after she got into a vehicle she believed was a taxi in Edinburgh.

The 19-year-old was attacked after a man driving a grey minibus or people carrier approached her while she was sitting on a bench in Regent Road at the bottom of Calton Hill.

Police said she accepted a lift from the man at about 5.45am on Thursday as she believed the vehicle, which may have been a VW Transporter, was a taxi.

She got out of the vehicle at the top of Easter Road after the man attacked her while she was inside.

A genuine taxi driver helped the woman on Montrose Terrace around 6.15am.

Police are looking for a white man in his late 30s or early 40s.

He has a large build, a large nose and short dark hair and he was wearing a light blue or grey polo shirt.

The grey vehicle, which had windows with curtains along the sides, was last seen heading down Easter Road towards Leith.

Detective inspector Kevin Harkins, of the public protection unit said: "This man has preyed on a vulnerable young woman and this was an extremely frightening ordeal for her, she is now receiving support from specially trained officers.

"I am very grateful to the taxi driver who helped her and thanks to him and the victim, we have a good description of the vehicle and the offender.

"This was a serious sexual assault and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the city centre in the early hours of yesterday morning, or may recognise it or the driver."

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 598 of Thursday, August 10, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.