Award-winning Anstruther Fish Bar targeted by thieves

The incident happened overnight at the takeaway restaurant in the Fife town.

Fish bar: A four-figure sum of money was taken. CC

An award-winning fish and chip shop in Fife has been targeted by thieves.

Staff at the Anstruther Fish Bar noticed money was missing first thing on Thursday morning when arriving to work.

At least £1000 is understood to have been taken from the takeaway restaurant.

A police spokesman said: "Police in Fife are investigating following the theft of a four-figure sum of cash from a commercial premises in The Shore, Anstruther.

"The investigation is now concluded."

The Anstruther Fish Bar has won an award for the best fish and chip shop in Scotland on four occasions.

The restaurant has also featured in national television programmes such as Scottish Passport, The Holiday Programme and Scotland's Larder.

Famous customers have included Prince William, Tom Hanks and Robert De Niro.