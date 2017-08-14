More than £10,000 stolen from safe at golf tournament

The cash was taken at the Women's British Open at Kingsbarns Links in Fife.

A safe containing more than £10,000 in cash has been stolen from a golf course hosting the Women's British Open.

It was taken after a Portakabin at Kingsbarns Golf Links in Fife was broken into on the night of Saturday, August 5.

Detectives say they are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry over the theft of the safe.

They are seeking anyone who may have information that could help recover the safe, which had a five-figure sum of money inside.

The tournament concluded on August 6, with South Korea's In-Kyung Kim winning her first major title.

Detective inspector Graham Fenton said: "The Portakabin was being used in connection with the Women's British Open tournament and as a result the safe contained a significant sum of money.

"We are eager to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around Kingsbarns Golf Course last weekend, or anyone who can assist with our ongoing investigation.

"In particular, we are interested in any information that can help us recover the safe."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 4744 of August 6.