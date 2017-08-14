Passenger, 82, dies after bus driver brakes suddenly

The elderly woman was on a number 38A First bus travelling through Linlithgow.

Linlithgow: Police are appealing for witnesses. Google 2017

An elderly passenger has died after a bus driver braked suddenly, causing her to fall.

The 82-year-old woman was a passenger on a number 38A First bus through High Street in Linlithgow, West Lothian, on Saturday, August 5, when the incident took place.

She was taken by ambulance to St John's Hospital, Livingston, shortly after 4.25pm.

The woman died in hospital around 9pm, police said.

Police Scotland, who are treating the death as non-suspicious, have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

The woman's death follows a similar incident in June this year, when an 86-year-old woman died after being injured on a bus which braked suddenly in Edinburgh.

The incident in Edinburgh, which involved a number 35 bus on Stenhouse Road, led to the death of May Porter and left her husband Bob injured.

Police say they have reviewed CCTV on the bus that braked suddenly in Linlithgow.

Inspector Richard Latto, of the road policing unit, said: "This is a tragic collision and our thoughts are with the lady's family at this sad time.

"We are eager to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would ask anyone who was on the 38A bus in Linlithgow High Street, or who saw the incident from street, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information has been asked to call West Lothian's Road Policing Unit on 101, or report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.