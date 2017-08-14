EasyJet flight from Edinburgh diverted due to emergency

The Venice-bound plane was forced to land in Manchester over a 'technical issue'.

EasyJet: Plane took off at 2.36pm on Monday (file pic).

A flight from Edinburgh bound for Venice has been forced to land in Manchester after declaring an emergency over a "technical issue."

The easyJet flight took off from Edinburgh Airport at 2.36pm on Monday and had been due to arrive at the Italian city around 6.10pm.

The flight declared an emergency shortly after 3pm as it was flying south and later landed at Manchester Airport.

The airline apologised to passengers for any inconvenience.

A spokeswoman said: "EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY3386 from Edinburgh to Venice on 14 August diverted to Manchester due to a possible technical issue with the aircraft.

"The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew is easyJet's highest priority.

"We would like to apologise to passengers for the inconvenience."