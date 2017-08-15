Man charged with sexual assault of woman at bus stop
The 34-year-old man appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court over the alleged attack.
A man has been charged with the sexual assault of a woman at a bus stop in West Lothian.
The 33-year-old woman was allegedly attacked between Drovers Road and Little Sheil Road in East Calder at around 7.40am on July 10.
Police said the 34-year-old man had also been charged with breach of the peace.
He appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on August 9 and will make his next appearance on October 25.