Superbike rider dies in fall during championship race

Tributes have been paid to a superbike rider who died during a championship race.

The 63-year-old, named locally as Frank Dignan, of Haddington, East Lothian, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday in nearby East Fortune.

He had taken part in races at the circuit for more than 40 years.

The race, which took place in part of the airfield at the National Museum of Flight, was suspended and officers say inquiries are continuing.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Police in East Lothian responded to East Fortune at around 2.50pm on Saturday after a motorcycle rider came of his bike during the Scottish Auto Cycle Union championship race.

"As a result of this incident, the 63-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Racing was suspended and road policing officers are continuing with their inquiries."

The Scottish Auto Cycle Union has paid tribute to the family and friends of Mr Dignan.

A statement was also issued by Mr Dignan's club.

It read: "The Melville Motor Club regret to announce the loss of club member Frankie Dignan, from Haddington, on Saturday August 12 2017.

"Frankie was competing in the motorcycle racing event at his local circuit, East Fortune, when he fell at Campbell's Hairpin, towards the end of the Scottish Superbikes race.

"He was attended immediately by the circuit medical team and sent by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, but sadly succumbed to his injuries."

It added: "Frankie had raced at East Fortune since 1974 and will be terribly missed.

"The Melville Club sends its sincere condolences to his family and friends."