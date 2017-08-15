Hibs club shop thief in hit-and-run during getaway

The shoplifting took place at Easter Road stadium at about 3pm on Friday.

A thief who stole 18 football tops from the Hibs club shop at Easter Road stadium was involved in a hit-and-run as he made his getaway.

The shoplifting took place at about 3pm on Friday at the shop on Albion Place, Edinburgh, which is attached to the stadium.

Police said a man entered the shop and took nine home and nine away replica versions of the Hibs strip worth hundreds of pounds and left without paying.

He then fled the scene in a black Renault being driven by a woman.

As it pulled away it struck another car, a dark grey Renault Clio, and failed to stop.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant David Wright, of Leith police station, said: "This was a high-value shoplifting in broad daylight with the suspects also involved in a hit-and-run collision as they made their get-away.

"Thankfully no one was injured but the occupants of the car were understandably shaken.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed either incident or who has information that can assist us in our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting incident number 2188 of August 11."