Man who died in two-car collision on the A7 named

Tributes paid to Iain Burnett from Edinburgh after incident near Stow in the Borders.

Iain Burnett: The 40-year-old will be 'very sadly missed'. Police Scotland / Google 2017

A man who died in a two-car collision on the A7 in the Borders has been named.

Iain Burnett, from Edinburgh, died at the scene following the crash north of Stow at around 5.40pm on Thursday.

He was travelling south in a white Fiat Doblo van when he collided with a black Nissan X-trail travelling north.

The 40-year-old's family issued a statement through Police Scotland, saying: "Iain was a much adored, husband, son, brother and father of three. Iain will be very sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

"We would like to commend Police Scotland for their support and professionalism and extend our thanks to the ambulance crews for their work.

"We would like to ask for privacy to grieve at this difficult time."

Officers are still looking for witnesses who have not yet come forward to get in touch, particularly if they stopped at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting incident number 3006 of August 10.

