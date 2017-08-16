Royal Navy's £3bn aircraft carrier sails into home port

The 65,000-tonne HMS Queen Elizabeth was built at Rosyth Dockyard in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth: Aircraft carrier cleared gates by 66ft. PA

The Royal Navy's biggest warship, a £3bn aircraft carrier built at Rosyth, has sailed into her home port for the first time.

Fireworks were set off as the HMS Queen Elizabeth arrived in Portsmouth shortly after 7am on Wednesday morning.

The 65,000-tonne carrier was escorted by a small flotilla of boats, clearing the harbour gates by just 66ft.

Defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon said: "Today we welcome our mighty new warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, to her home for the very first time.

"She is Britain's statement to the world: a demonstration of British military power and our commitment to a bigger global role."

The HMS Queen Elizabeth has been undergoing sea trials since sailing out of Rosyth in June.

"The thousands of people across the UK who have played a part in building her and her sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales, should be immensely proud," Sir Michael added.

"She has made good progress in sea trials and will now embark on the next phase of preparations that will see the return of Britain's carrier strike ability.

"When she enters service she will help keep Britain safe at a time of increased threats, able to fill multiple roles from providing air power anywhere at any time to fight future campaigns, supporting allies or delivering humanitarian aid."

