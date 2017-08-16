Man steals three-figure sum of money from local shop

The suspect threatened the 19-year-old worker in the Edinburgh store.

Theft: The suspect robbed the shop on Niddrie Mill Drive. Google

A man has robbed an Edinburgh store for a three figure sum of money.

At around 12.45pm on Tuesday, a man entered the Niddrie Mill Convenience Store on Niddrie Mill Drive.

He threatened a 19-year-old woman who was working in the shop, demanding money from her.

The suspect then took off towards Niddrie Mill Avenue with the money.

No weapon was used and the shop worker was uninjured.

The male is described as white, wearing a dark hooded jacket, black scarf, sunglasses and light grey jogging bottoms. The suspect spoke with a local accent.

Detective Constable Andy Cory said: "Fortunately the shop worker was not injured during this robbery, but she was left very shaken and upset by the incident.

"No weapon was presented but the suspect intimated he was in possession of one and we are eager to speak to anyone who can help us trace this individual.

"Anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the store or can help us identify the male responsible should contact police immediately."

