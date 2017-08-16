Driver 'pulled out of car before thieves set it on fire'

A 47-year-old man was injured in alleged attack by two men in Falkirk on Tuesday.

A man was allegedly assaulted and pulled out of his car before thieves set it on fire.

The incident is said to have happened on Kilbrennan Drive in Falkirk.

Two men allegedly attacked the 47-year-old driver before pulling him out of his silver Ford Focus at 5.50pm on Tuesday.

They are then said to have stolen the vehicle, which was found torched at the Carronbridge Inn at 7.10pm.

A man has been detained in connection with the incident.

The driver was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with a facial injury.

Detective inspector Jim Thomson said: "We are eager to speak to anyone who may have information about either of these incidents.

"I would ask anyone who witnessed the initial robbery in Kilbrennan Drive, or the vehicle being set alight at the Carronbridge Inn, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.