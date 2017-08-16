Virgin Azuma speeds into Scotland for the first time

The new train could reduce journey times between Edinburgh and London to four hours.

Train: Azuma will run on the east coast mainline. STV

A new train to replace the iconic Intercity 125 has made its first visit to Scotland.

Virgin's Azuma train, which will run on the operator's East Coast service, stopped at Dunbar in East Lothian on Wednesday during testing.

The Azuma can reach speeds of 125mph and Virgin says it will help cut journey times between Edinburgh and London by 22 minutes to four hours.

Talks are under way for the Azuma, which translates from the Japanese word for east, to have its speed limit increased to 140mph.

The 65-strong fleet, manufactured by Hitachi, will be rolled out next year.

The nine-carriage version which stopped at Dunbar is capable of travelling on both electric and diesel power.

It travelled north of Newcastle for the first time on Wednesday, crossing over the iconic Royal Border Bridge in Berwick-upon-Tweed and then over the Scottish border at 12.45pm.

The train arrived at Dunbar station, where it was met by a piper as it pulled into the platform shortly after 1pm before departing four minutes later to travel south to Doncaster.

Azuma replaces the Intercity 125, which has been in service on the east coast mainline since 1978.

David Horne, Virgin Trains' managing director on the east coast route, said: "The Virgin Azuma will deliver a step-change in services between Scotland and England, taking regular journeys down to just four hours.

"Having the train visit Scotland for the first time as part of testing is a really important moment and reminds us of the excitement it will bring to UK train travel when it is introduced into service."

Karen Boswell, managing director at Hitachi Rail Europe, said: "Passengers and enthusiasts in Scotland will be seeing more of the Azuma trains in the coming months as part of our rigorous test programme.

"Our UK-built fleet harnesses world famous Japanese bullet train technology, giving passengers on the east coast main line the very best in quality and reliability."

