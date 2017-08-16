Huge blaze rips through bowling club next to school

Pupils kept indoors during fire at Denbeath Bowling Club in Buckhaven, Fife.

Buckhaven: Home owners asked to keep windows shut after fire. Noel Stewart

Schoolchildren are being kept indoors after a huge blaze ripped through a neighbouring bowling club.

The fire happened at Denbeath Bowling Club in Buckhaven, Fife, at 12.35pm on Wednesday.

Homeowners have been asked to keep their windows closed while police have closed roads in the area following the blaze.

The bowling club is next to Denbeath Primary School in the town.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are currently assisting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in dealing with a large fire at the Denbeath Bowling Club in Den Walk, which was reported at around 12.35pm today.

"Officers are helping to manage traffic in the area while the fire service tackle the blaze and members of the public are advised to avoid the area at present.

"Local residents in Buckhaven are also urged to keep their windows and doors closed at this time until the fire has been extinguished.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident."