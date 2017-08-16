Family of missing woman 'desperate' for her return

Fiona McMaster has been missing for a week and may be travelling by bus.

Bus: Ms McMaster may be travelling across the central belt by bus.

The family of a woman who has been missing for a week say they are "desperate" to find her as quickly as possible.

Fiona McMaster was last seen outside a Marks and Spencer in Morningside Road, Edinburgh on Tuesday, August 8, around 4pm.

Police believe the 41-year-old may be travelling across the central belt by bus, and she was seen on CCTV at Edinburgh Bus Station on Friday shortly before midnight.

Officers urged bus passengers to get in touch if they have seen anyone matching her description.

Ms McMaster's mother released a statement through Police Scotland in which she appealed for her to come home.

She said: "Fiona has now been missing for a week and we are desperate to find her as quickly as possible.

"Fiona, if you see this message, please come home or contact us, we just want to know that you're okay and to let you know you can come home.

"I would also like to thank everyone who has assisted in the search to find Fiona.

"I would ask everyone to keep sharing Police Scotland's appeal and that if you are travelling across the Central Belt this week to look for Fiona and contact police if you see her."

Inspector Graeme Nisbet said: "It has now been a week since Fiona was last seen and we are again appealing to the public for information in order to trace her.

"We have released an image today of Fiona at Edinburgh Bus Station on August 11 in the hope that this will aid the public in our search.

"I would directly appeal to anyone who has travelled between Edinburgh and Glasgow via bus to think if they have seen a woman matching Fiona's description. If you have, please contact us as soon as possible.

"I would also again appeal to Fiona, if she does see this message, to either get in touch with her mother or police to let us know her whereabouts."

Ms McMaster is described as having a heavier build and is around 5ft 5in tall with chestnut hair.

She is known to have links to the Gyle area and the west of Edinburgh.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3712 of August 8.