Bonnie Prince Charlie's drinking glass sells for £25,000

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

The Jacobean artefact was repaired later in its life with an added silver foot.

Glass: Inscription in silver at the foot.
Glass: Inscription in silver at the foot. Lyon & Turnbull

A rare Jacobite drinking glass broken after being used by Bonnie Prince Charlie has sold at auction for £25,000.

The glass was owned by Bruce of Cowden, a Jacobite supporter, and used by Charles Edward Stuart during a meal to drum up support for the rebellion in 1745.

Auctioneers at Lyon and Turbull in Edinburgh had expected it to fetch around £10,000.

A bidding war pushed the price up to more than twice the expected amount was purchased by an anonymous buyer on Wednesday.

It was customary to break any glass that a toast was given from so no lesser toast could be given.

The glass was repaired later in its life with a silver foot added, which reveals the toast the famous prince gave at the meeting.

Bonnie Prince Charlie toasted his father.
Bonnie Prince Charlie toasted his father.

An inscription in the silver reads "God Blis King James the Eight", a reference to the Stuart pretender.

The auctioneers' description of the item reads: "The engraving to the lobes of the foot is interesting.

"It is a regularly recorded Jacobite toast and undoubtedly the toast which the glass gave....

"Showing such an obvious toast to the Stuart king without symbolism and hidden intent shows the confidence its owners felt.

"The addition of silver to a broken glass again promotes the importance this revered glass had so early in its life."

