Man attacked and robbed by two suspects in Edinburgh

The victim had his laptop and mobile phone stolen during the assault.

Attack: The man had his laptop stolen. Google

A 54-year-old man was attacked and robbed by two men in Edinburgh.

The victim was walking in Grove Street, Fountainbridge, when the two suspects arpoached him from behind.

They pushed the victim to the ground and stole his mobile phone and laptop, before running off down the Younger Steps.

The first suspect is described as white, in his 20s or 30s, 6ft 1ins tall with a skinny build and wearing a black beanie hat, blue jeans, white trainers and a light grey t-shirt.

The second suspect is described as white, also in his 20s or 30s, 5ft 7ins tall with a slim build, short light brown hair and wearing grey cotton bottoms and a light grey top.

Detective Constable Kevin Walls said: "The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of being pushed over but was very upset at the theft of his belongings and we are conducting a number of local lines of inquiry to trace the men responsible.

"Anyone who was in or around Upper Grove Place on Tuesday afternoon and remembers seeing anything suspicious should contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation is also urged to get in touch."

