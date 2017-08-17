Man charged with robbery after 'carjacking' in Falkirk
The 31-year-old has been arrested over the incident on Kilbrennan Drive.
A man has been charged with robbery following an alleged carjacking in Falkirk.
The 31-year-old was arrested over an incident on Kilbrennan Drive.
A 47-year-old man suffered facial injuries after allegedly being pulled out of his car and assaulted by two men at around 5.50pm on Tuesday.
The men are said to have then taken his silver Ford Focus car, which was later found torched at the nearby Carronbridge Inn.
Officers investigating the incident are still looking to trace a second man they believe to be involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Falkirk CID on 101, quoting incident number 3254 of August 15, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.