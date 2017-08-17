  • STV
  • MySTV

Acid attack victim calls for tighter rules on sales

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Molly Young described the moment acid spilled on to her leg from her viola case.

Attack: Molly Young said the pain was like a 'blow torch'.
Attack: Molly Young said the pain was like a 'blow torch'. ITV - This Morning

A schoolgirl who was injured in an acid attack by a fellow pupil has called for tighter restrictions on the sale of acidic products.

Molly Young suffered burns to her leg after Emily Bowen poured drain cleaner into her viola case at Knox Academy in Haddington, East Lothian.

The corrosive liquid spilled onto Ms Young's leg as she removed her case from a shelf in a music room at the school.

Bowen carried out the attack, described as "utterly wicked" by a sheriff, after she found out Ms Young was dating her former boyfriend.

In her first television interview, Ms Young, 17, said she suffered from post-traumatic stress following the incident.

Speaking to ITV's This Morning, she said under-18s should not be allowed to purchase powerful acidic substances.

She said: "You have to be 18 to buy a kitchen knife, I don't know why it's not the same.

"It is a weapon, it's a really, really corrosive substance, it does so much damage to people. 

"I don't understand when you're buying it online why there's can't be a red flag that comes up saying 'do you have a licence?'"

Acid: The corrosive substance clung to her leg.
Acid: The corrosive substance clung to her leg. ITV This Morning

Ms Young also described the moments leading up to the attack, which took place on September 29 last year.

She said: "One of my friends said to me 'You'd better check your viola, I've just seen Emily in the string room.'

"I got a really bad feeling - I turned round to my friend and said would you be able to come with me?

"As soon as we went into the room there was an eggy smell. We just made a joke about it.

"I remember looking at my viola and shrugging my shoulders."

Bowen had poured drain cleaner into the case shortly before, which destroyed the viola inside. 

Ms Young continued: "I just took it off the shelf, like I do three times a day.

"My tights just started disintegrating."

She said the pain was like "someone holding a blow torch to my leg."

Ms Young said she ran for help screaming in pain as the acid clung to her leg and a teacher took her to the staff room.

Teachers' mugs were used to irrigate the wound as the emergency services were called, she said.

In the months after the attack, Ms Young said she began suffering from PTSD, leaving her "screaming for no reason."

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1395159-schoolgirl-jailed-over-acid-attack-on-fellow-pupil/ | default

On August 7, Bowen was sentenced to 21 months detention after she admitted recklessly and culpably pouring sulphuric acid into a viola case in the knowledge it would be removed from a shelf by the victim, causing sulphuric acid to spill onto her legs.

The court was told she had researched acid attacks before the incident.

Sentencing, Sheriff Michael O'Grady QC said the attack was "utterly wicked" and warned that acid attacks could have "potentially horrendous consequences."

Bowen was also banned from contacting her victim after she was given a five-year non-harassment order.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.