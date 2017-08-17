Acid attack victim calls for tighter rules on sales

Molly Young described the moment acid spilled on to her leg from her viola case.

Attack: Molly Young said the pain was like a 'blow torch'. ITV - This Morning

A schoolgirl who was injured in an acid attack by a fellow pupil has called for tighter restrictions on the sale of acidic products.

Molly Young suffered burns to her leg after Emily Bowen poured drain cleaner into her viola case at Knox Academy in Haddington, East Lothian.

The corrosive liquid spilled onto Ms Young's leg as she removed her case from a shelf in a music room at the school.

Bowen carried out the attack, described as "utterly wicked" by a sheriff, after she found out Ms Young was dating her former boyfriend.

In her first television interview, Ms Young, 17, said she suffered from post-traumatic stress following the incident.

Speaking to ITV's This Morning, she said under-18s should not be allowed to purchase powerful acidic substances.

She said: "You have to be 18 to buy a kitchen knife, I don't know why it's not the same.

"It is a weapon, it's a really, really corrosive substance, it does so much damage to people.

"I don't understand when you're buying it online why there's can't be a red flag that comes up saying 'do you have a licence?'"

Acid: The corrosive substance clung to her leg. ITV This Morning

Ms Young also described the moments leading up to the attack, which took place on September 29 last year.

She said: "One of my friends said to me 'You'd better check your viola, I've just seen Emily in the string room.'

"I got a really bad feeling - I turned round to my friend and said would you be able to come with me?

"As soon as we went into the room there was an eggy smell. We just made a joke about it.

"I remember looking at my viola and shrugging my shoulders."

Bowen had poured drain cleaner into the case shortly before, which destroyed the viola inside.

Ms Young continued: "I just took it off the shelf, like I do three times a day.

"My tights just started disintegrating."

She said the pain was like "someone holding a blow torch to my leg."

Ms Young said she ran for help screaming in pain as the acid clung to her leg and a teacher took her to the staff room.

Teachers' mugs were used to irrigate the wound as the emergency services were called, she said.

In the months after the attack, Ms Young said she began suffering from PTSD, leaving her "screaming for no reason."

On August 7, Bowen was sentenced to 21 months detention after she admitted recklessly and culpably pouring sulphuric acid into a viola case in the knowledge it would be removed from a shelf by the victim, causing sulphuric acid to spill onto her legs.

The court was told she had researched acid attacks before the incident.

Sentencing, Sheriff Michael O'Grady QC said the attack was "utterly wicked" and warned that acid attacks could have "potentially horrendous consequences."

Bowen was also banned from contacting her victim after she was given a five-year non-harassment order.