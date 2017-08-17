Boy, 15, charged after bowling club goes up in flames

Emergency services were called to Denbeath Bowling Club in Buckhaven, Fife.

Buckhaven: Around 40 firefighters battled the flames. Noel Stewart

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after a bowling club went up in flames in a deliberate fire.

Homeowners were asked to keep their windows closed while police closed roads in the area following the blaze next to Denbeath Primary School.

The boy has been reported to the Scottish Children's Reporter in connection with the fire, which happened at 12.35pm on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers are following a positive line of inquiry in relation to another suspect."

