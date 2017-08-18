Appeal to find owners of ornate urn found in black cab

No one has come forward to claim the urn almost four months after it was discovered

Urn: It is contained in a small black velvet box.

Police are trying to trace the owners of an ornate urn which was left in the back of an Edinburgh taxi.

The urn, contained inside a small velvet box with a metal clipper, was found in the back of a black cab at 2am on Sunday, April 30.

Almost four months later, no-one has come to claim the item, leading to Police Scotland to appeal for its rightful owners to come forward.

It is described as being dark grey and white in colour.

The owners have been asked to attend at the Lost Property Department at Fettes Police Station.