Edinburgh Airport £80m expansion project under way

The three-storey development will add space for more seating areas and gates.

Extension: New areas, shown in red, will be created.
Work has begun on an £80m project to expand Edinburgh airport.

A three-story extension is being constructed to create room for new boarding gates and seating areas.

The extension will stretch out from the existing gate 12, at the east end of the airport towards Gogarburn.

The airport says the plan is part of investment worth £220m over the next five years to handle a predicted record number of passengers.

Plan: A new baggage hall will be constructed.
It is hoped the expansion will be completed by summer 2018.

Later, a new baggage reclamation hall and six new gates will be constructed, alongside more retail space.

The airport's chief executive Gordon Dewar said: "This is a major investment for the capital and Scotland and further establishes Edinburgh Airport as one of the most innovative and forward thinking airports in the UK.

"We are Scotland's busiest airport and the fastest growing airport in the UK - and that demand is only going to grow with record numbers of passengers we expect to see passing through the terminal."

Transport: Around £220m will be spent over five years.
Mr Dewar added: "There have been times this summer where we've experienced busy periods that have impacted on our service and this investment in new facilities will ensure we have the infrastructure needed to handle more passengers and provide them with a positive experience whether arriving or departing.

"As Scotland's gateway to the world, it's vital that we have first class infrastructure and we will continue to invest in that, creating more jobs, supporting the economy and opening up Scotland to the world."

Earlier in August, the airport revealed details of its proposed new flight paths, following a lengthy and controversial consultation.

Flights would go directly over communities including Livingston and South Queensferry at peak times under the proposals.

