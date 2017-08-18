Campaign to fill up 'Scotland's most dangerous quarry'

Three people have died since 2014 at Prestonhill Quarry near Inverkeithing.

Campaign: Relatives of victims have spoken out. STV

A campaign has been launched to drain and fill up a Fife quarry where four people have died.

The mother of one of the victims is calling for a fatal accident inquiry to examine three deaths at Prestonhill Quarry since 2014.

Residents of the nearby town of Inverkeithing have formed the Action for Prestonhill group, which says the site is "Scotland's most dangerous quarry".

Last month, Edinburgh school teacher Kelda Henderson died in a diving accident at the quarry.

Two of those behind the Action for Prestonhill campaign, which launched on Friday, have lost relatives at the site.

Kevin O'Neil's brother Robert fell to his death aged just 12 during an accident at the quarry in 1973.

In August 2014, Gillian Barclay's 18-year-old son Cameron Lancaster also lost his life at this site.

John McKay, 18, died in an accident at the pool in in June 2015.

Quarry: Three have died since 2014. Richard Hardy

Ms Barclay said: "There have been too many deaths at this quarry and those of us who have lost someone there feel a great sense of regret and responsibility despite campaigning and speaking out about the dangers of this quarry, people are still being gravely harmed by it.

"We need more action now. While there is water there it will always attract children and young people, the safest option is to drain the quarry and fill it in to protect everyone.

"I would like to encourage as many local people as possible to come along to this meeting to help us find a solution to this problem and to stop anyone else having to go through the devastation of losing a loved one at the quarry."

She called for a fatal accident inquiry be held regarding the three most recent deaths.

Mr O'Neil said: "The dangers of this quarry have been known for years and the owners of the site have failed to protect the public.

"It doesn't help matters when others pull down some of the flimsy fencing but ultimately it is the responsibility of the owners to ensure the security of the site.

"The only safe option is to drain the quarry and fill it in. After that we can look at proposals to make it a recreational area that could be used by all local residents."

A public meeting is due to take place on August 29 at Inverkeithing High School.

