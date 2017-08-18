Large quantity of drugs stolen during raid on pharmacy

The medication was taken from Roslin Pharmacy in Midlothian on Thursday night.

Theft: A number of drugs were stolen Google

A large quanity of drugs has been stolen from a pharmacy in Midlothian.

Roslin Pharmacy on Penicuik Road in the village was broken into at about 11.25pm on Thursday.

A significant quantity of medication, including Diazepam, Dihydrocodeine and Pregabalin tablets, was stolen.

The suspects are believed to have left in the direction of Moat View.

Inspector Bryan Jones said: "The medication can cause serious harm to a person's health and should only be taken if prescribed specifically for you by a medical professional."

Diazepam is better known as its brand name Valium. Dihydrocodeine is a strong painkiller and Pregabalin is used as an epilepsy medication.

Mr Jones added: "We're urging anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area, or has any information on the whereabouts of the stolen tablets, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.

