Boy, eight, seriously injured in motorbike hit-and-run

The child was struck on Ferry Road in Edinburgh near Drylaw Police Station.

Ferry Road: The boy was understood to have been with his sister. Trim and Fowp

An eight-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being struck by a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run.

The collision happened on Ferry Road in Edinburgh at 6.35pm on Saturday.

The child was struck by a motorbike before the driver fled near Drylaw Police Station.

It is understood the boy was with his sister when the collision happened.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The boy was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children of Edinburgh with serious leg and hip injuries.

"Information at this time indicates that a number of motorcyclists were seen in the area driving in what can only be described as a dangerous manner."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.