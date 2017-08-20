Boy, ten, who was hit by motorbike 'critical but stable'

The child was struck on Ferry Road, Edinburgh, in a 'horrific' hit-and-run.

Ferry Road: Hit-and-run happened at pedestrian crossing. Alan T Simpson Photography

The mother of a ten-year-old boy who was struck by a motorbike in a hit-and-run has said he is in a "critical but stable" condition.

The collision happened at a pedestrian crossing on Ferry Road in Edinburgh at 6.35pm on Saturday.

The child was struck when he was crossing on the green man near Drylaw Police Station before the driver fled.

It is understood the boy was with his sister when the collision happened.

A local tenant's group posted a message they had received from the boy's mother on Facebook.

She said: "He is still critical but stable he has surgery later this morning so will update everyone later.

"He has been so brave braver than i could ever be im so proud off him hes ma wee trooper."

Police on Saturday described the hit-and-run incident as "horrific".

Hit-and-run: Motorcycle was later abandoned. Alan T Simpson Photography

Detective chief inspector Paul Grainger said: "This is a horrific collision which has left a young boy seriously injured.

"The boy was crossing the pedestrian crossing on the green man when he was struck by the motorcycle and knocked to the ground sustaining what are described as serious injuries.

"The motorcyclist drove on with no apparent thought for the horrific injuries sustained by the young boy in the collision."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

