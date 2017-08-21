Man seriously injured in attack on the Royal Mile

The 57-year-old was assaulted while defending his partner in Edinburgh city centre.

Royal Mile: Incident happened near Marchbrae Clothing. Google

A 57-year-old man was seriously assaulted on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

The man and his 40-year-old partner were walking on the Royal Mile towards Marchbrae Clothing at about 1.10am on Saturday when they passed a group of four men.

One of the group made an offensive comment towards the woman and the 57-year-old challenged him.

He was then attacked and left with a serious injury to his right leg and a minor injury to his head.

The man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he continues to be treated.

The attacker is white, in his 40s, around 5ft 9in with a slim build and short dark hair. He was wearing a dark jacket and a white shirt underneath.

Detective constable Ryan Lee said: "This assault has resulted in some painful injuries for the victim and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace the male responsible.

"Despite the time, the area was likely still very busy, with many people making their way to and from Festival events and so anyone who witnessed what happened should contact police immediately.

"We would also urge the other members of the suspect's group to come forward, as their friend's actions have left a man in hospital and behaviour like this cannot be tolerated."