Motorist dies at scene in head-on smash with Audi

A701: Fatal crash happened near Tweedsmuir in the Borders. Google 2017

A man has died in a head-on smash with an Audi in the Scottish Borders.

The crash happened on the A701 Broughton to Moffat Road about half a mile south of the road from Cappercleuch at Tweedsmuir.

The man was driving a Nissan Almera Tino heading southwards when he collided with an Audi Q7, which was travelling north.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those in the Audi were uninjured after the crash at 5pm on Sunday.

Police closed the road for around six hours while investigations were carried out.

Sergeant Neil Inglis said: "Tragically, this collision has resulted in a man's death and we are continuing with our investigation into the full circumstances of this incident.

"Motorists who were on the A701 on Sunday evening and who witnessed what happened are asked to contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information should also get in touch on 101."