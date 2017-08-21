Cyclist sues for £50,000 over Edinburgh tram track fall

Elizabeth Fairley, 56, will be one of two lead cases against the operator and council.

A nurse who was injured after falling from her bike on an Edinburgh tram line is suing for £50,000.

Elizabeth Fairley, 56, of Edinburgh, said she dislocated her jaw and injured a knee after her wheel got caught in tracks near Haymarket train station in October 2016.

Ms Fairley will be one of two lead cases in action brought by cyclists against Edinburgh Trams and Edinburgh City Council.

Lawyers acting for her say the number of accidents suffered by cyclists in Edinburgh is "significantly greater" than in other cities where trams or light rail systems were introduced.

In the other lead case, Ian Lowdean, also from Edinburgh, is claiming £15,000 in damages after he fell on tracks in Princes Street in October 2012.

Ms Fairley, an advanced nurse practitioner at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, said on the day of her accident it was damp and drizzly.

It was the first time she had taken the route since Haymarket junction reopened to traffic following tram works four days earlier.

She claims the tram operator and the city council are to blame for her suffering a dislocated jaw, black eye, cuts to her chin and an injury to her right knee.

Ms Fairley underwent physiotherapy for her knee injury but says her interest in ballet dancing has been curtailed.

Following a brief hearing at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Monday, a judge set an eight-day hearing in May 2019 for the two cases.

Lord Boyd of Duncansby also agreed to put a further 39 actions on hold until September that year.

The judge was told that by then it was anticipated a judgment would be available from one or other of the two lead actions.

In June, medical student Zhi Min Soh from Malaysia died after being struck by a tour bus when her bicycle wheel got stuck in a tram track on Princes Street.

