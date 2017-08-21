Two homes searched after boy, ten, hurt in hit-and-run

The child was knocked down by a motorcyclist on Ferry Road, Edinburgh.

Search: Police are still looking for the motorbike driver. Alan T Simpson Photography

Two homes have been searched by police after a hit-and-run involving a ten-year-old boy in Edinburgh.

The child was knocked down on a pedestrian crossing by a motorcyclist near Drylaw Police Station on Ferry Road on Saturday.

He suffered serious injuries and continues to be treated in hospital.

It is understood the boy was with his sister when the collision happened.



Officers executed two search warrants in Granton Mill March and Wardieburn Place West on Sunday evening.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged with an unconnected offence.

He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Chief inspector James Jones said: "I want to stress at this time that this arrest is not connected to the hit-and-run collision and that we still require the public's assistance so we can bring the person responsible for this crime to justice.

"If you witnessed the incident take place or if you have any information relevant to our ongoing investigation then please contact police immediately. Your help could prove vital.

"I want to reassure local residents and the wider Edinburgh community that we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and will continue to conduct a thorough and professional investigation until the suspect is brought to account for their actions."

Those with information can contact Edinburgh CID via 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.